Shaitaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika And Madhavan Tangled In A Spookfest

Madhavan, Ajay and Jyotika in Shaitaan. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Just a day after unveiling the first look of Shaitaan, the makers have finally released the teaser of the film. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyotika, the supernatural thriller film revolves around evil spirits, black magic and all things scary, the teaser shows. The nearly two-minute long teaser begins with a narration by Madhavan. The 3 Idiots star, who appears to be essaying the role of the antagonist, introduces himself to the audience through the narration. While the video exhibits glimpses of a scary house filled with burning candles and horrifying sketches on the wall, Madhavan can be heard saying in Hindi, “They say the world is deaf. And yet they follow every word of mine. I am the darkness. I am the bowl of temptation. Sinister prayers…forbidden spells. I rule the nine circles of hell. I am the poison. I am the cure. I am the silent witness to everything that time has endured. I am the night. I am the twilight. I am the universe. I create, I sustain, I destroy, beware. They say there is no one I choose to spare. There is a game. Do you want to play? It has only one rule…No matter what I say you must not be tempted.”

This is followed by glimpses of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika who look horrified by what they are seeing. The clip concludes with Madhavan flashing a sinister smile. We could also spot a few wound marks on his face. Check out the complete teaser of Shaitaan here:

Ajay Devgn also shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram timeline. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! Shaitaan Teaser is out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

While sharing the teaser, R Madhavan wrote, “Chahe jo bhi ho jaye, uske behkave mein mat aana. Shaitaan teaser is out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Jyotika also shared the same teaser and wrote, “Khel bhi uska, aur niyam bhi uske. Kuch aisa hai Shaitaan ka behkaava. Shaitaan teaser out now!”

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film. Ajay Devgn shared the poster of Shaitaan on Instagram. The poster features Ajay with R Madhavan and Jyotika. While Ajay and Jyotika appear scared of something, Madhavan in a hooded trench coat can be seen smirking. In the poster, we can also see innumerable voodoo dolls hanging from the roof. Along with the poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, among others. The film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8, also features Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Maaholay in prominent roles.