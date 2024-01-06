Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 Shooting Begins

Ajay Devgn in Raid. (courtesy: YouTube)

Remember Ajay Devgn playing the role of the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the 2018 film Raid? Well, get ready to see Ajay reprising his role in Raid 2. The shooting of the film has begun. The announcement was made by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram. The film will be released on November 15. The project is jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The makers have decided to shoot the film in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Sharing the title poster of Raid 2, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ajay Devgn: Raid 2 stars today… 15 November 2024 release…IRS Officer Amay Patnaik is back…Ajay Devgn reunites with director Raj Kumar Gupta for Raid 2, the sequel to Raid [2018]. The film commences shoot in Mumbai today and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar… In cinemas 15 Nov 2024.”

Raid also featured Ileana D'Cruz, Gayathiri Iyer and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

Raid 2 is not the only sequel Ajay Devgn is working on. The third instalment of the Singham franchise is also set to hit the big screens this year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features a star-studded cast including Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. A few weeks ago, Ajay Devgn shared a poster of Singham Again that showed him in a fierce avatar. Along with the poster Ajay Devgn described his character as, “He is Mighty. He is Power. He is Danger. He is Strength. Singham will roar again!”

In addition to Singham Again and Raid 2, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Shaitaan this year.