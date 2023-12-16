Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's New Fighter Song Summed Up By Ranveer Singh In A Word

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Sher Khul Gaye. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first track from Siddharth Anand's Fighter, released on Friday and it is trending even a day later. The track titled Sher Khul Gaye features the film's lead actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Dropping the track on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Are you ready to rock and roar? Sher Khul Gaye song out now. " In the comments section, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh wrote, "Makkhan (Butter)." Earlier, when Deepika had shared a teaser from the track, Ranveer Singh had commented on the post, "Yehessss! Can't wait."

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Sher Khul Gaye has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar. Check out the song Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter here:

About the film Fighter, it marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. Ranveer Singh recently starred in the hit Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt this year. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.