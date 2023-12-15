Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan Burn Up The Dance Floor. Bonus - Anil Kapoor

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Sher Khul Gaye. (courtesy: YouTube)

A party song featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi - it doesn't get any better than this. Does it? Wait, add Anil Kapoor's surprise entry to it - if that is not the party anthem of the year - we don't know what is. The makers of Fighter shared the first track from the film titled Sher Khul Gaye, on Friday afternoon and it is such a vibe. The video begins with OG Hrithik Roshan grooving on the dance floor. Enter Deepika Padukone and now it's a party. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi also join their teammates on the dance floor. Anil Kapoor's surprise entry in the latter half of the video is cherry on the cake. Don't miss the hook step though. Enough said, watch the video first.

Sher Khul Gaye has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar.

Check out the song Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter here:

Sharing the track on her Instagram handle, on Friday, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Are you ready to rock and roar." Hrithik Roshan put everything into perspective when he wrote, "Starting the party without us? You have to be joking."

A glimpse of the song here:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.