Hrithik Roshan Picked His Favourite Birthday Wish And It's From Sister Sunaina. We Love It Too

A still from Hrithik Roshan's video. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday [January 10]. Expectedly, fans and industry friends flooded social media with special wishes. Of them all, the superstar has now handpicked his favourite - a special wish from his sister Sunaina Roshan. On his big day, the doting sibling went the extra mile and surprised him with a special performance on the hit track Sher Khul Gaye from his upcoming film Fighter. Sunaina's performance was choreographed by choreographer Bosco Martis. While re-sharing Sunaina's special birthday wish video on his Instagram timeline, Hrithik called her a “star”. The actor also thanked all his fans and friends for taking out time and putting in efforts to wish him on his special day. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “The only post I make on my birthday. Or rather re-post. For someone who wanted to but never realized the dance in her. Here's to my sister who truly made me see the power of her love for me today. Love you didi, you are a star.”

Hrithik Roshan continued, “And to everyone who wished me today... to take out the time from busy days and put in the effort to write a wish for me… thank you… Time and effort - behind the words … that to me is priceless. I feel undeserving yet extremely special today. Thank you again.” Responding to the post, Varun Dhawan commented, “Superb,” and added a clap emoticon. Actor Rohit Roy commented, “This is the sweetest thing ever!!! Happy birthday Duggu and lots of love and warmth Sunaina.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “This is so sweet Sunaina Roshan… And happy birthday Duggu. You make 50 look (Fire emoticons) Hrithik Roshan.” Actor Ravi Dubey dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday, Sunaina Roshan dropped her performance video on Sher Khul Gaye on Instagram and wrote, “My Darling brother on your special day for your 50th birthday, I'm sending you that most exceptional heartfelt birthday gift…My small token of my immense love for you enjoy at the most.” Hrithik and Sunaina's father, film director Rakesh Roshan lost no time in acknowledging the post. He commented, “Niks too good the best birthday greetings and gift to a brother on his 50th. Wow, and you danced so well.”

Similarly, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan also shared a lovely post. The filmmaker dropped a happy picture of himself with his son and wrote, “Duggu happy half-century…Cheers to 50 years of love, unforgettable memories and many incredible achievements ahead. Lots of love & blessings.”

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a childhood picture of the actor and penned down a detailed note. Read all about it here.

Talking about Fighter, the Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25.