To 'Fighter' Hrithik Roshan, A Special Birthday Post From Anil Kapoor

Image was shared by Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

First, let us take a moment to wish Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday. The “Greek god of Bollywood” turns 50 today. Wishes are pouring in from all quarters. Now, Hrithik's Fighter co-star, veteran actor Anil Kapoor has wished him in a special birthday post on Instagram. The Animal star on Wednesday dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from their upcoming action thriller film, Fighter. In the unseen click, Hrithik looks dapper in his Air Force uniform, while Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in his casual best. The two actors, in the candid picture, appear to be indulging in some serious conversation. While wishing Hrithik Roshan in the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, “The inspired said to the inspiration – ‘Are you for real!?' Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I'll leave the guesswork to you. Happy Birthday, HR. Love you, Fighter Hrithik Roshan.” Anil Kapoor's younger brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. The Bloody Daddy star commented, “Happy Birthday, Hrithik Roshan.”

That's is not all. Anil Kapoor also shared a BTS video from Fighter on his Instagram Stories. The clip begins with Hrithik Roshan in uniform. The montage video also shows Hrithik rehearsing for the music video of Fighter. Of course, it also included some glimpses of Hrithik Roshan sweating it out in the gym. Along with the clip, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Patty.” FYI: Patty is Hrithik Roshan's name in Fighter.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, on the occasion of Anil Kapoor's birthday [on December 24], Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt note for the veteran actor along with a throwback image. The photo is from the sets of Khel, directed by Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan – who is also in the image. Sharing the picture, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Sets may have changed, scripts may have changed and I may have graduated from being his AD in Khel to co-star in #Fighter - but Anil Kapoor's energy and mastery of craft remains as incredible as ever! Happy Birthday, Anil Sir - keep being the ‘Rocky'-ing human you are!"

In response, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Thank you, Hrithik Roshan! Your dedication and passion for your craft are truly moving. You may be my junior, but I've always looked up to your commitment to a film and role. You're one of the best things to happen to the Indian film industry, and I've said that to you before. Loved working with you, and excited for #Fighter!"

Speaking of Fighter, the action film will be released on January 25, 2024. It is the maiden collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.