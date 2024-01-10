A Major Throwback Of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar And Farah Khan

A star-studded throwback. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

On Farah Khan's birthday on Tuesday, Anil Kapoor struck throwback gold in his photo archives. He posted a picture collage for the choreographer-filmmaker. One of the pictures, however, is extra special as it features Farah Khan dancing with Anil Kapoor. Don't miss Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar dancing in the background. The photo happens to be from Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet ceremony (Farah Khan had revealed in an Instagram post earlier). "Paaji, I love you. You are the best," Farah Khan wrote thanking Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor, in his birthday wish for Farah Khan, wrote,"Paaji aka Farah. You keep telling me I am the best, but you're better than the best. I love you the most and nazar na lage humari dosti aur pyaar ko. We have come a long way and I hope our dosti stays like this forever and ever. Happy birthday my dear Farah Khan."

See Anil Kapoor's wish for Farah Khan here:

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor starred in the smash hit Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.