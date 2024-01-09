Farah Khan, 59 Today, Got The LOL Birthday Wish She Deserves From Malaika Arora

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: malaikaarora)

Malaika Arora's birthday wish for her friend Farah Khan might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. On Farah's 59th birthday, her friend Malaika Arora posted some adorable pictures on her Instagram feed alongside a cute caption, It read, "Happy birthday my kameeni @farahkhankunder …. Have a rocking year just like that fake pink rocking horse …. Love ya ( thank u for the food n the laughs the gups)… didn't wanna waste these fab pics on a story." Birthday girl Farah Khan replied instantly. She wrote, "Lovvv u my Kameeniiii.. life is so much fun with you."

Meanwhile, Farah Khan's birthday celebrations started early this year. A day before her birthday, Malaika Arora, her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa co-judge, organized a pre-birthday bash on the sets of the show. On Monday, Farah Khan shared a video on Instagram giving us a peek into the celebratory lunch - a lavish meal brought to the sets by Malaika Arora. But it wasn't Malaika Arora who prepared the food, it came from Arjun Kapoor's house. Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, "Pre birthday celebrations on #jhalakdikhlajaa shoot!! So good to have friends who spoiled me today.. thank you @malaikaaroraofficial n @arjunkapoor for organizing lunch for me.. @officialraveenatandon for getting me a special dish n @rithvikk_dhanjani for eating most of it n @yuzi_chahal23 for well.. just dropping in for lunch."

In an earlier viral video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan was seen asking fellow judge Malaika Arora, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain? (Are you going to become double parent-cum-actress from a single-parent-cum-actress in 2024?)" Malaika jokingly added, "Iske liye mujhe kisiko god mein lena padhega? Iska matlab kya hain (Do I have to carry someone in my arms for this? What does it mean)?" The show's host Gauahar Khan intervened and said, "Iska matlab hai kya aapki shaadi hone wali hain? (This means are you going to get married)?"

Malaika Arora replied, "Agar koi hai toh 100% mein shaadi kar lungi. (If there's somebody, I will get married for sure)." Farah Khan added, "Koi hain kya, bohot hain (There are many)." Malaika added to this, "Nahi, by koi hai I mean koi puchhega shaadi ke liye toh mein kar lungi shaadi (No, if somebody asks me for marriage, then I will get married)." Arshad Warsi, who also judges the show, added, "Ye tareeka galat hai (This is the wrong way)." Malaika Arora then said, "Once bitten, twice very shy."

Farah Khan is a filmmaker, producer, actor and choreographer. She is known for her movies like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, among others.