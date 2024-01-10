On Hrithik Roshan's 50th Birthday, A Note From Mom Pinkie. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

A throwback of Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan. The superstar is celebrating his 50th birthday today [January 10]. As wishes are flowing in from all quarters for the actor's milestone birthday, Hrithik Roshan got the most special message from his mother Pinkie Roshan. On the occasion, the proud mom shared a collage of Hrithik's pictures – one of him as a baby and the other from his upcoming film – Fighter. In the caption, Pinkie Roshan only had words of praises for her son. She said, “These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you've always been larger than life.”

She added, “You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I'd sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit.”

“When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You've stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respects women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame. Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they've put on themselves,” Pinkie Roshan continued, adding, “How? Through your example because you practise what you preach and it's not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do.”

The doting mother then professed her undying love for her son and wrote to Hrithik Roshan, “Your happiness means the world to me and be it 5 months or 50, you'll always be my son, who I love unconditionally. You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It's because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love.”

Similarly, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan also shared a lovely post. Along with an image with his son, the actor-filmmaker wrote, “Duggu happy half-century. Cheers to 50 years of love, unforgettable memories and to many incredible achievements ahead. Lots of love and blessings.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, among others. The film is scheduled to release on January 25.