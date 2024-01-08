Fighter Song Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Celebrate Indomitable Spirit And Friendship

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika in the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone), Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (played by Anil Kapoor) getting ready to respond to their professional calls and some light-hearted moments shared by the Fighter team off-duty - Figher new song Heer Aasmani can be summed up like this. The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, B Praak. Vishal and Sheykhar have composed the song while Kumaar has written the lyrics. The video, spanning more than two minutes, begins with some stunning shirtless shots of Hrithik Roshan. The song switches between the Air Force officers' professional fronts as well as personal spaces. In one shot, Hrithik Roshan can be seen playing a harmonica in a gathering on snow-capped terrains. There are some stunning shots featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. They can be seen riding a bike on a snow-capped road. They can be seen having a gala time with other team mates in the snow. Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the song on Instagram feed, Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, "Jiski fitrat ho khuli aasmani, zameen par kaise bane uski kahaani? #HeerAasmani OUT NOW! Full song (Link in bio). Take a look:

Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye have been released before. Sher Khul Gaye sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Vishal and Sheykhar have composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar. In the video, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can be seen burning the dance floor. Take a look at the video here:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.