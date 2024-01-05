Fighter BTS: The Many Moods Of Birthday Girl Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a BTS from Fighter.(courtesy: viacom18studios)

Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone. As the superstar celebrates her 38th birthday today, the makers of Fighter shared a BTS video from the sets of the film, which features clippings of her. Deepika Padukone stars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the film. The video comprises some BTS shots from the sets of the film's songsIshq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye. The video also has shots of the actress shooting in a flying suit. Don't miss her million dollar smile. The caption accompanying the video read, "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a Fighter. Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Check out the Fighter BTS video featuring Deepika Padukone here:

The teaser of Fighter released last month and it showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country. The film's trailer is awaited. Excited much?

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year.