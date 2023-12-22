Fighter Song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: We Dare You To Look Away From Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan

A still from Ishq Jaisa Kuch. (courtesy: YouTube)

Is love in the air? Or is it Ishq Jaisa Kuch? Whatever it is, it is a sheer delight. We are talking about the brand new song from the film Fighter that features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan romancing by the beach. Not to mention Hrithik Roshan's exceptional dance moves matched by an equally adept Deepika Padukone. Add scenic locations and Deepika and Hrithik's chemistry to the mix and that is the track Ishq Jaisa Kuch summed up for you. The track has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar and rap by Mellow D.

Check out the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch here:

Sharing the teaser of the song, the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh... #IshqJaisaKuch. Song out now. Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen."

The teaser of Fighter released earlier this month and it showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country. The film's trailer is awaited. Excited much?

Speaking of the stellar cast, other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.

FYI, Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.