Russian, Chinese Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Past Japan. US Issues Warning

Russia and China conducted a "long-distance joint flight" from the Sea of Japan toward the East China Sea, amid escalating tensions between Tokyo and Beijing, the Japanese Defence Ministry said.

As a response, Japan and South Korea scrambled their jets to monitor the Russian and Chinese air forces - two Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable strategic bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers. Four Chinese J-16 fighters joined the rest of the bombers as they flew between Japan's Okinawa and Miyako islands.

The Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi labelled the joint operations as a "show of force" against the country and said that it poses "serious concerns" for national security.

The South Korean military also stated that seven Russian planes and two Chinese planes entered its air defence zone.

Russian media reported that the joint flight near Japan lasted for eight hours.

The US has criticised China for the first time for aiming radars at Japanese military aircraft last week. "China's actions are not conducive to regional peace and stability," a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, referring to the radar incident.

"The U.S.-Japan Alliance is stronger and more united than ever. Our commitment to our ally Japan is unwavering, and we are in close contact on this and other issues."

However, China said that the training and exercise activities were conducted safely in a restrained manner while considering international law.

"We hope that the international community can tell right from wrong and not be hoodwinked by the Japanese side. Japan's allies, in particular, should heighten their vigilance and not be manipulated by Japan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun added.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi triggered a dispute last month after she made hypothetical remarks on how Tokyo might respond if China attacks Taiwan.

Beijing has stipulated that she retract the comments and accused Tokyo of threatening it militarily and advising citizens to not travel to Japan.

According to Reuters, Trump called Takaichi last month and urged her to not escalate the dispute.

