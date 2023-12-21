Shah Rukh Khan To Fighter Director Siddharth Anand: 'Dunki Has Action...Not As Stylish As Yours'

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki hit the screens today and fans can't keep calm. Meanwhile, on X (earlier known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan has actively been replying to posts. Fighter director Siddharth Anand gave a shout out to SRK's film Dunki and he wrote on Wednesday, "Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. Shah Rukh Khan and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate and dance in a movie theatre tomorrow! This is cinema."

SRK replied to the filmmaker's tweet with these words, "Yay my Fighter director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film....not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love you #Dunki."

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

Earlier this month, SRK gave a shout out to the Fighter teaser and he wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the way Siddharth Anand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off."

Shah Rukh Khan worked with Fighter director Siddharth Anand in Pathaan. The film released earlier this year and it was a blockbuster. Siddharth Anand's Fighter stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Dunki is clashing with KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar at the box office. The latter stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.