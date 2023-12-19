Fighter New Poster: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Are On Fire

Hrithik shared this image. (courtesy: HrithikRoshan)

Hrithik Roshan shared a new poster featuring himself and Deepika Padukone from his upcoming film Fighter and we can't take our eyes off it. The picture shows Deepika and Hrithik locking their eyes with each other in water. Hrithik Roshan can be seen without shirt and Deepika can be seen dressed in a backless black dress in the picture. Hrithik Roshan shared this picture with an announcement of a new song Ishq Jaisa Kuch which will release on December 22. Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, "IshqJaisaKuch. Song out on 22nd December." Hrithik Roshan's post garnered comments from Anil Kapoor, Saba Azad and others. Anil Kapoor wrote on the picture, "Looking forward to this song... not seen it yet." Saba Azad dropped a string of fire emojis. Kunal Kapoor also dropped fire emojis on the picture. Take a look here:

Ishq Jaisa Kuch is the second song from the film that will be unveiled. The first song Sher Khul Gaye has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar. In the video, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can be seen burning the dance floor. Take a look at the video here:

The Fighter teaser is full of some stunning aerial action sequences. Sans dialogues, the teaser treats us to some stunning glimpses of Deepika and Hrithik together. The teaser ends with Hrithik holding the national flag from a jet plane and Sujalang Sufalang playing in the background. ICYMI, this is the teaser of Fighter. Take a look:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.