Vidyut Jammwal Sports Bald Look In Hollywood Debut <i>Street Fighter</i>, Internet Says "Insane" But Miss His Hair

Vidyut Jammwal's first look from his Hollywood debut Street Fighter is out and it has taken social media by storm. The teaser, dropped on December 12, shows Vidyut in a Dhalsim avatar - bald and almost unrecognisable - sparking widespread reactions to his dramatic transformation.



The film, based on the iconic video game franchise, also dropped character posters alongside the teaser.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Thakur Anoop Singh, among other celebs, showered love on his new look.

One fan wrote, "I'm sold! @mevidyutjammwal you're perfectly perfect for this role vj," while another commented, "Here the legend comes... our childhood game hero now in reality & our real Indian Hero." One fan wrote that they are missing his hair look and said, "Woah, absolutely loved it. But I must admit, I do miss your hair in this look, it would have been even more incredible with it. It's like watching Dhalsim in action, but with Vidyut Jammwal's legendary hair missing!"

Vidyut's look features a shaved head with bold red markings, a lean muscular frame draped in rugged orange robes, heavy metal bangles, and tribal-style accessories.

In the teaser, Vidyut appears performing a martial arts sequence. Dhalsim, his character, is described as "a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family."

About Street Fighter

The ensemble cast includes Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Cody Rhodes, Orville Peck, 50 Cent, Jason Momoa, Oliver Richters, Hirooki Goto, David Dastmalchian, Roman Reigns, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Mel Jarnson, Rayna Vallandingham, and Alexander Volkanovski.