Kapil Sharma's <i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2</i> Divides Internet: "Kapil Sharma Show All The Way" To "A Letdown"

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released in theatres today, December 12.

The sequel to the 2015 comedy follows Kapil Sharma's character Mohan, who is determined to marry the woman he truly loves - only to find himself accidentally committed to three women of different religions. The film promises humour, confusion and a fresh round of matrimonial mishaps.

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions to the film.

While some termed it a "Kapil Sharma show all the way", others felt the story was forced and the jokes recycled.

One Internet user said they had hit the jackpot with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, while another expressed disappointment that the "same film" was being sold as a sequel a decade later.

Some angry remarks also read: "#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 isn't just outdated - it is a textbook example of how to ruin a film" and "a letdown".

Here's a look at a mix of social media reactions to Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on its release day:

Absolutely Terrible! 🤡

The story feels forced, the jokes are painfully recycled, and the dialogues are so cringe that even the actors look embarrassed saying them.



The performances? — No one could save this disaster.#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 pic.twitter.com/BvcWTplTVF — 𝔸ℝ𝕀𝔽 (@Arif011111) December 12, 2025

You've hit the jackpot with #KKPK2—a 2h22m hilarious ride that's pure stress-buster 👏@KapilSharmaK9's comedy is therapy amid life's tensions—job, relationships,… pic.twitter.com/LjuU4Fb8D2 — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) December 11, 2025

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5#KKPK2 from start to finish is a full-on #KapilSharma show. He carries the entire film on his shoulders with his trademark comic timing and effortless screen presence. #ManjotSingh also delivers several effective punchlines that add to… pic.twitter.com/BJatPeKzDx — Asad (@KattarAaryan) December 11, 2025

The film is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan. The film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati.