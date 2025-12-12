Kapil Sharma's <i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2</i> Divides Internet: "Kapil Sharma Show All The Way" To "A Letdown"

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Divides Internet: "Kapil Sharma Show All The Way" To "A Letdown"

The film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati

New Delhi:

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released in theatres today, December 12.

The sequel to the 2015 comedy follows Kapil Sharma's character Mohan, who is determined to marry the woman he truly loves - only to find himself accidentally committed to three women of different religions. The film promises humour, confusion and a fresh round of matrimonial mishaps.

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions to the film.

While some termed it a "Kapil Sharma show all the way", others felt the story was forced and the jokes recycled.

One Internet user said they had hit the jackpot with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, while another expressed disappointment that the "same film" was being sold as a sequel a decade later.

Some angry remarks also read: "#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 isn't just outdated - it is a textbook example of how to ruin a film" and "a letdown".

Here's a look at a mix of social media reactions to Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on its release day:

The film is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan. The film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati. 

