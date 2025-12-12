Kiku Sharda Addresses Buzz About Kapil Sharma's Punctuality: 'Now Even He Arrives On Time'

Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show family. He has worked with Kapil Sharma for years, and his role as Bumper Lottery is much loved. Kiku Sharda recently revealed that the version of Kapil Sharma who was not punctual on set no longer exists.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Kiku Sharda opened up about a major shift in Kapil Sharma's discipline on set.

He said: "People mostly come on time... and Kapil also comes on time. Earlier, people would say he never did, but now even he arrives punctually - and so do the guests."

Kiku Sharda added that even being late by 15 minutes on set stresses him out.

When Amitabh Bachchan Joked About Kapil Sharma's Punctuality

In one of the viral episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan once joked about Kapil Sharma making it on time to set.

Amitabh Bachchan had said: "Aaj aap theek time pe aaye hain. Humne 12 baje bulaya tha, aap theek 4:30 baje aa gaye."

Kapil Sharma laughed and took the jibe in his stride.

When Kiku Sharda Addressed Rumours Of Leaving The Kapil Sharma Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is among the most-watched comedy series on Indian television. With its prequel, The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma became a household name. Is it just him who has made this show what it is today? Many would disagree.

If it weren't for his teammates like Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sumona Chakravarti, the show would not have picked up. In the past, many of these comedians left the series on and off, but the credit for making it a hit in India goes to everyone.

Since Kiku Sharda decided to take time off and appear in Rise & Fall, rumours of him leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show have been making waves.

"People were so worried, and I didn't even know about it because I was already locked away for the show. I honestly don't know how the rumours spread," the actor and comedian said in an interview with Zoom after his eviction from Rise & Fall.

"When I stepped out, I found out it had blown up-that I was quitting. But it's not like that at all. I've been working with Kapil for 13 years, and I absolutely love the man and the show. I've turned down so much work just to be a part of this show, and I'm not leaving. I enjoy it too much," Sharda added.

If you were worried, know that he won't leave the show. "I love Kapil Sharma, and aisa kabhi nahin hone wala hai ki main ye show chhod ke jaoonga," Sharda said.

He concluded by saying he will be there on The Kapil Sharma Show as long as it runs.