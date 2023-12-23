Sussanne Khan's Post For Son Hrehaan On Being Offered Merit Scholarship At Berklee College Of Music

Sussanne Khan with son. (courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan is super happy today. After all, her son Hrehaan has achieved a milestone. Safe to say, the young man is ending 2023 on a good note. The 17-year-old has been offered a scholarship merit award by the Berklee College of Music for his excellent performance. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, the proud mother dropped a montage of some special moments with Hrehaan. “19th of December 2023. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life. Ray, you are my Hero and my best friend. I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years. Pursuing your passion for Music. And I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light. From here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your every action and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. PS I know you never gonna ‘Stop this Train,'” read Sussanne's heartwarming note.

Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni was among the first to congratulate Hrehaan on his achievement. “Many many many congratulations….. so so happy,” he wrote. Giving a shout out to Hrehaan, his grandfather, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, commented, “Ray you are an achiever keep going.” Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina said that she was “so so proud of you Ray.” Riteish Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu followed suit. Producer Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “Congrats Susie !!!! Much love to my nephew.” Actress Sonali Bendre dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married on December 20, 2000. They welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008. The two got divorced in 2014. However, they continue to remain friends and co-parent their kids. Meanwhile, Hrithik is dating actress-singer Saba Azad.