Hrithik Roshan's Movie Night With Girlfriend Saba Azad And Sons Hrehaan And Hridaan

Saba Azad pictured with Hrithik Roshan.

About last night - Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad took some time out of their busy schedules and stepped out for a movie date in Mumbai on Friday night. The couple were pictured walking together as they made their way out of a Mumbai theatre. Hrithik Roshan's sons (Hrehaan and Hridaan) with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan were also pictured with them at the theatre. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

See pictures from their movie night here:

Last month, Hrithik Roshan shared some stunning pictures with Saba Azad on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "With lady in red." Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped smiling face with heart emojis in the comments section.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.