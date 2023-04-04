Viral: Hrithik Roshan Sets Couple Goals By Holding Girlfriend Saba Azad's Heels At Ambani Event

Amit Aggarwal shared this frame.(courtesy: amitaggarwalofficial)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Bollywood's one of the most sought-after couples, are extremely transparent when it comes to proclaiming their love for each other. On that note, a recent image of the couple, caught in a cute moment, has the Internet completely bowled over. On Tuesday, fashion designer Amit Aggarwal shared a bunch of pictures from the NMACC event, which was attended by Hrithik and Saba as well. In one of the pictures, Saba Azad can be seen posing with the designer in her gorgeous red dress while barefoot. Now here's what happened next. As one zooms into the same image, Saba's boyfriend and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan can be seen talking to someone else while holding Saba's pair of heels.

The chivalrous gesture by Hrithik Roshan was highly appreciated by social media users, who flooded his comments with praises for the gentleman. Reacting to this picture, a fan wrote, "Love how Hrithik Roshan is oh so casually holding those sandals!" One more said, "And also that Hrithik Roshan is carrying his bae's heels in his hand... Awww." Another comment read, “Hrithik holding her shoes is.” One more person said, “Best part here is Hrithik holding her sandals.”

Now take a look at the adorable post:

A day back, the Dhoom 2 actor shared an image with Saba Azad where he looked completely smitten by the Rocket Boys actress. The couple, who made a stylish appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday, posted a picture in their festive finery, a day later. In both the images shared, we can see the duo smiling widely while posing for the camera. Saba looks beautiful in a red evening gown while Hrithik complements her in a black kurta. Sharing the images, Hrithik wrote, "With the lady in red." The post, which garnered a lot of likes across social media, was equally liked by the Bollywood fraternity. Bipasha Basu, who has worked with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, commented "Cute" under the post while his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. In a recent Instagram story shared by Saba Azad, here's what Hrithik Roshan had to say.

Earlier, Saba Azad had shared an image of herself clicked by Hrithik Roshan. The image featured her scrolling her phone on a “casual afternoon.” In the caption, Saba said: “Casual late afternoon scroll (upside-down face). Photo – Hrithik Roshan.” Hrithik Roshan responded to the post by saying, "Girl on a chair," with a heart emoji. Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan said: “Beautiful girl.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will appear next in Fighter. In terms of work, Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.