Hrithik Roshan's Pic 'With Lady In Red' Saba Azad Is Bollywood-Approved

Hrithik Roshan shared this image.(courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post "with lady in red" aka girlfriend Saba Azad just got a stamp of approval from some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The couple made a stylish appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday. A day after the event, the actor posted a picture of Saba and himself in their festive finery. In both the images shared, we can see the duo smiling widely while posing for the camera. Saba looks beautiful in a red evening gown while Hrithik complements her in a black kurta. Sharing the images, Hrithik wrote, "With lady in red." The post, which garnered a lot of likes across social media, was equally liked by the Bollywood fraternity. Bipasha Basu, who has worked with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, commented "Cute" under the post while his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

Now, take a look at the post here:

The Day 2 of the Ambani event saw a fashion exhibit, India in Fashion, and some stellar performances by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh.

Here is a picture of the couple from the event:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been extremely vocal about their relationship and they are regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. In a recent Instagram story shared by Saba Azad, here's what Hrithik Roshan had to say.

Earlier, Saba Azad had shared an image of herself clicked by Hrithik Roshan. The image featured her scrolling her phone on a “casual afternoon.” In the caption, Saba said: “Casual late afternoon scroll (upside-down face). Photo – Hrithik Roshan.” Hrithik Roshan responded to the post by saying, "Girl on a chair," with a heart emoji. Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan said: “Beautiful girl.”

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will appear next in Fighter. In terms of work, Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.