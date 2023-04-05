The Internet Is Obsessed With These Pics Of Hrithik Roshan. Because, War 2 And Biceps

Hrithik Roshan was pictured in Mumbai.

The Internet is having a major meltdown moment right now, reason - Hrithik Roshan. The actor is currently creating a heavy buzz on social media after reports of Jr NTR joining the cast of War 2were confirmed today. Soon after the news breakout, the 49-year-old actor was spotted in Mumbai at a shoot location in Juhu. The actor looked uber cool in a black ensemble, but what grabbed his fans' attention was his bulging biceps. A fan re-shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Imagine If #Fighter wrap up in July then he will do 3 months of intense training and body building. This is just the beginning... History will change..." Another tweet read, "Look at his biceps," while another fan wrote, "Just look at his physique." Seeing the tweet, it seems the fans are having a field day on the Internet.

Imagine If #Fighter wrap up in July then he will do 3 months of intense training and body building. This is just the beginning...

History will change...#HrithikRoshan#War2https://t.co/FH5P2y2FXf — Rí (@MeAsgardian) April 5, 2023

Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on his Twitter handle that read, "It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe." In the second instalment of the film Hrithik is expected to reprise his role of Kabir, a spy.

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release next year in January.