To Hrithik Roshan, From Girlfriend Saba Azad - A Birthday Wish Sealed With A Kiss

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabaazad)

Saba Azad's birthday wish for boyfriend Hrithik Roshan trumps everything else. The actor, who will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, turned 50 on Wednesday and rang in his birthday with a touching message from his girlfriend Saba Azad. Saba shared a video of herself and Hrithik in which the couple can be seen sharing a kiss on her Instagram feed along a sweet message for the birthday boy. She wrote, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light." While we await the birthday boy's reaction to this lovely post, take a look at it below:

To mark the occasion, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him via a video featuring the Dhoom 2 actor with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. In the caption she wrote, "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless. P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan got the most special message from his mother Pinkie Roshan. The proud mom shared a collage of Hrithik's pictures, from his childhood to a most recent one from Fighter. In the caption, Pinkie Roshan wrote, “These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you've always been larger than life.”

She added, “You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I'd sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit.”

“When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You've stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respects women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame. Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they've put on themselves,” Pinkie Roshan continued, adding, “How? Through your example because you practise what you preach and it's not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do.”

Pinkie Roshan signed off the post like this, "Your happiness means the world to me and be it 5 months or 50, you'll always be my son, who I love unconditionally. You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It's because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love.”

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan also shared a lovely post. Along with an image with his son, the actor-filmmaker wrote, “Duggu happy half-century. Cheers to 50 years of love, unforgettable memories and to many incredible achievements ahead. Lots of love and blessings.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor which will hit the theatres on January 10.