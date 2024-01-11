Deepika Padukone's Wish For Fighter Co-Star Hrithik Roshan Is Everything: 'May You Always Nurture Your Inner Child'

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone wished her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan in the most special way. On the occasion of the the Koi Mil Gaya actor's 50th birthday, Deepika Padukone shared a behind the scenes picture of herself with the actor. In the picture, we can see the two sharing a laugh while also sharing a pizza. For the caption, Deepika Padukone wrote, "May you always nurture your inner child." ICYDK, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be sharing the screen for the first time in their upcoming film Fighter.

See what Deepika posted:

Hrithik's Fighter co-star, veteran actor Anil Kapoor has wished him in a special birthday post on Instagram. The Animal star on Wednesday dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from their upcoming action thriller film, Fighter. In the unseen click, Hrithik looks dapper in his Air Force uniform, while Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in his casual best. The two actors, in the candid picture, appear to be indulging in some serious conversation. While wishing Hrithik Roshan in the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, “The inspired said to the inspiration – ‘Are you for real!?' Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I'll leave the guesswork to you. Happy Birthday, HR. Love you, Fighter Hrithik Roshan.” Anil Kapoor's younger brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. The Bloody Daddy star commented, “Happy Birthday, Hrithik Roshan.”

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.