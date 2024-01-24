Tahira Kashyap Shares LOL Reason Ayushmann Khurrana And Varushka Did Not Follow Deepika-Hrithik's Sher Khul Gaye Steps

A still from Tahira Kashyap's post. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

We can't thank filmmaker Tahira Kashyap enough for sharing this super cute video of her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and their daughter Varushka dancing to Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye. The track titled Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter features the film's lead actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Tahira captioned the post, "Ghar ke sher khul gaye. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ! They're not following your dance steps because they can't. All the very best for Fighter. Can't wait."

In the comments section, Mukti Mohan wrote, "Rewatched to check Varushki's acting while she was on the laptop! This girl is too cool for school alreadyyyy! What a joyful video! I was dancing and watching throughout When is our next partyyyyyy? Let's get together and dance." Huma Qureshi added, "OMG adorable." Guneet Monga dropped heart and evil eye emojis.

Check out Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Sher Khul Gaye has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Vishal and Sheykhar have also composed the track. The lyrics are by Kumaar. Check out the song Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter here:

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his roles in hit films like Badhaai Ho the Dream Girl series, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others. He has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like Article 15, Gulabo Sitabo, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the reality show Roadies and in 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in 2008. They are blessed with two children - Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira, an author, has also directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.