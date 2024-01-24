Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan Amp Up The Heat As They Twin In Chic Black Style For Fighter Promotions

Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan Amp Up The Heat In Chic Black Style

Deepika Padukone is a fashion queen who knows how to embody black in all its forms. Just like the actress, we too can't get over the charm of black numbers. The actress commanded attention when she made a powerful sartorial statement today. Black silhouettes have always made a notable appearance in various iterations and it was both, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan who made a case for the same. If their on-screen chemistry wasn't enough, the actors doubled it for all the fashion fanatics with their chic style. Bringing classic style energy to the table, the actors twinned in stunning black ensembles as they turned up to promote their film. Deepika channelled boss lady energy in a chic black oversized pantsuit as she paired wide-fit pants with a roomy blazer. Her look was a striking blend of classic sophistication that stood out fabulously. As for her makeup, she went for a classic red lip and dewy glam. The allure of her eyes was enhanced with subdued glam and mascara.

Hrithik Roshan complemented Deepika in an all-black outfit as he paired a chic black t-shirt with matching pants and shoes. His all-black aesthetic looked extremely fine. The chic black shades added an extra edge to his overall fit.

Previously, Deepika Padukone turned to chic casual style to make a sartorial statement. She opted for a minimal approach to make winter fashion all the more appealing in a white Louis Vuitton knitted sweater paired with relaxed-fit jeans. Her nude glam perfectly completed her look in no time.

Trust Deepika Padukone to make every silhouette look a solid stand out and with Hrithik Roshan by her side, it only gets better.