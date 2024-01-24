Deepika Padukone's Cable Knit Louis Vuitton Sweater Came With A Bronze Glow And Caramel Highlights, For Fighter Promotions

Deepika's Cable Knit Sweater Came With A Bronze Glow, Caramel Highlights

The country was eagerly awaiting Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together on screen and the wait is finally over. Hrithik and Deepika starrer Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. The actress kickstarted the promotions of the movie. The actress was dressed in an off-white coloured cardigan sweater with a pair of classic blue denim to go with it. Her outfit was from Louis Vuitton as per her stylist, Shaleena Nathani's Instagram. She accessorised the look with a pair of chunky jewellery that included golden hoop earrings, a couple of gold rings, a delicate necklace and a bracelet. The actress left her tresses loose in natural waves and opted for minimal glam makeup including kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, well contoured cheeks, and a nude lip gloss.

Deepika Padukone's casually chic looks have been our absolute favourites in the past as well. The actress picked a sporty look with a blue denim jacket and a black maxi dress. The black dress had a flared bottom and Deepika added a tan coloured waist belt to the outfit. She accesorised the look with black platform heels and carried a Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Deepika Padukone also wore a denim-on-denim look and aced casual dressing to perfection. She wore a full-sleeved button-down shirt, rolled up the sleeves and teamed it with a pair of flared denim pants in the same colour palette. Her look was from Levis. The diva wore a pair of white sneakers and gold hoops with the look and left her tresses loose in natural waves.

We are totally in love with Deepika Padukone's effortless chic dressing sense and impeccable style.

