Deepika Padukone In A Sabyasachi Saree Was Just A Royal Display Of Ethnic Style At Umang 2023

Deepika In A Sabyasachi Saree Was Just A Royal Display Of Ethnic Style

In the world of fashion, Deepika Padukone is the Bollywood name that reigns supreme. Whether strutting the international red carpet or simply attending a film event, Deepika leaves behind a trail of fashion inspiration that sets a regal mood board. So when she was attending Umang 2023 in the tinsel town, how could she not carry her crown of fashion royalty? Deepika walked the red carpet draped in a peacock blue Benarasi saree, coming from the shelves of her favourite designer Sabyasachi. The rich blue-hued six yards welcomed the touch of contrast through the majestic golden intricate floral thread work. A saree with an overall design hardly needs an elaborate border, but it is Sabyasachi we are talking about after all. The broad borders of the saree featured even detailed floral patterns. What made Deepika stunningly regal was a blouse with a close-up neckline and full sleeves with button details. The actress completed her look with an equally heavy Kundan gold set with matching studs. She rounded it all off by tying her hair in a middle-parted sleek low bun. The finishing touch was Deepika's minimal glam that included neutral-toned smokey eyes with nude pink lips and bushy brows.

Deepika Padukone in a saree is a fashion dream come true. And when she rests faith in Sabyasachi it turns out to be a deadly combination. The actress wowed fashion aficionados with a stunning six-yard wonder handpicked from Sabyasachi's latest collection. The dreamy white number was elevated with sleek black sequinned borders. The ethereal number featured a cascading pallu that formed a train. Giving a stunning fusion of ethnic met contemporary was a sleeveless halter-neck blouse. This modern piece exhibited a backless design with charming tie-up closures at the back. At the front, it formed a mock neckline. She rounded off her look with emerald green earrings and black heels.

Deepika Padukone appears to have a special place for white sarees and halter-neck blouses. The actress graced Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture event in a white drape that exuded timeless fashion vibes. Her semi-sheer six yards featured elegant ruffles. The embellished halter-neck blouse added a modern twist with its backless design. With bold scarlet red lips, a chic bun hairdo and a radiant dewy glam look, the actress effortlessly made a lasting fashion statement.

We are crushing on Deepika Padukone's dreamy drapes through and through.

