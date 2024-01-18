Deepika Padukone's Beauty Brand 82E Is Taking The Next Step By Venturing Into Body Care

Deepika Padukone's 82E Ventures Into Body Care With These New Products

Deepika Padukone has numerous titles under her belt. She is not just a phenomenal actress, a fitness enthusiast and a fashion icon but also a well-appreciated entrepreneur with a beauty brand to her name. Deepika's beauty brand 82E completed a year of creating skincare products and with it, they also launched their body care range. Deepika shared a post on Instagram captioned, "I am thrilled to announce that 82E is expanding! Introducing 'Body Care' by 82E! For those of you who have Normal to Dry skin, this routine is for you. It features a luxurious Creme Cleanser and a rich Body Lotion with SPF 20 PA++, so that with one delightful routine, your skin stays hydrated and protected."

The new body care range is made of a unique blend of skin-friendly materials that ensures the management of good bacteria and bad bacteria, aiming at promoting overall healthy skin. The brand's "cleanse-hydrate-protect" philosophy is followed under the body care range which includes four products: a Gel Body Cleanser with Apple and Panthenol, a Body Milk SPF 20 PA++ with Coconut and Ceramides, a Creme Body Cleanser with Moringa and Panthenol and a Body Lotion SPF 20 PA++ with Saffron and Ceramides. The new body care range is available on the brand's website.

The brand,which was introduced to the world in 2022, initially launched skin care products like cleansers, toners, moisturisers, eye creams, and sunscreens before this body care range was introduced.

We wish Deepika Padukone the very best for all her future endevours and would love to see more of the brand's products in the market

