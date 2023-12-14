Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye Teaser: Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan Are Ready To Roar On The Dance Floor

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from the video. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

We know it's going to be perfection when it features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the same frame. Add to that a party number, cool costumes and voila, here's a hit recipe. We are referring to the teaser of the track Sher Khul Gaye from the upcoming film Fighter. The film's lead actors shared the teaser on Instagram, on Thursday and it features Hrithik Roshan on the dance floor, followed by a shot of Deepika Padukone grooving like no one's watching. They captioned the post, "Let's get the party started! Sher Khul Gaye song Out Tomorrow." They added the hashtags #Fighter and #FighterOn25thJan along with the video. We can't wait for makers to drop the track already.

Check out the teaser of Sher Khul Gaye here:

The teaser of Fighter released last week and it showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country. The film's trailer is awaited.

Speaking of the stellar cast, other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.

FYI, Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War. Excited much?