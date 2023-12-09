Shah Rukh Khan On Fighter Teaser: 'The Only Thing That Can Be More Beautiful Than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone...'

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Fighter teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Fighter released on Friday and it got a huge shout out from Shah Rukh Khan. In his X (earlier known as Twitter) entry, the superstar wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the way Siddharth Anand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off." Shah Rukh Khan worked with Fighter director Siddharth Anand in Pathaan. The film released earlier this year and it was a blockbuster.

In August too, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout out to the film on his X profile and wrote, "Wow this threesome of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is looking awesome. All the best Duggu (Hrithik's nickname) and Sid (film's director Siddharth Anand). Keep winning the fights, both of you...With love."

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan marked SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all four movies did well at the box office. The duo were last seen together in Atlee's Jawan, in which Deepika Padukone featured in an extended cameo appearance.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.