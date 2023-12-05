Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Posters Prompt Reactions From Ranveer Singh, Saba Azad, Arslan Goni

Image instagrammed by Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: HrithikRoshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter posters have set the Internet on fire. Colleagues, friends and family members have been flooding the comments section of the actors' Instagram posts. Ranveer Singh, who happens to be the biggest cheerleader of Deepika Padukone, was the first one to drop a comment on Deepika Padukone's picture. He wrote, "Soaring!" Bhumi Pednekar dropped a hi-five emoji. Saiyami Kher dropped a fire emoji. Singer Shilpa Rao also shared a series of fire emojis on the picture. Take a look:

Hrithik's Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor complimented him as "the sexiest man alive." He wrote, "Can't imagine anybody who could play patty in Fighter better than Hrithik Roshan! A true phenomenon. The Sexiest Man Alive." Hrithik Roshan replied to Anil Kapoor's comment and wrote, "A compliment from you I never take lightly. It becomes a responsibility. Salute." Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad also gave a shout out to his look. She wrote, " Go Patty!!" and dropped a string of fire emojis. Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Looks a fighter pilot. Looking forward..." Zayed Khan wrote, "Yeah baby!! Ek number ! Fab!" Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Looking sharp." Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Smashing." Kunal Kapoor dropped a few fire emojis. Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart and a fire emoji. Arslan Goni, who is currently dating Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, put a string of clapping emojis on the picture. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hi-five emoji as well. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan shared a close-up shot from the film on Monday. In the picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen dressed in a flying suit. He simply captioned it, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

The first look of Deepika Padukone was unveiled today. In the picture, she can be seen dressed as an air-force officer. The caption read, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons."

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of the year so far.