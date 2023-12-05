Fighter New Poster: Meet Deepika Padukone As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

Deepika Padukone in Fighter. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

The sky is the limit for Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. We are talking about Deepika Padukone's brand new poster from the film Fighter. Deepika, who plays an air force officer in the film, can be seen intensely looking into the camera. She accompanied the poster along with details of her character from the film. The caption read, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons." She added the hashtags #FighterOn25thJan and #Fighter to her post. Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Check out Deepika Padukone's first look from the film here:

On Monday, the makers shared Hrithik Roshan's poster from the film. The caption accompanying the poster read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.