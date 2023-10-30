Anil Kapoor's Physical Transformation From Animal To Fighter . See Post

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor's fitness regime can give Gen Z a run for their money. From performing intense exercises to his morning run sessions, the veteran actor has proved that age is just a number. Now, the actor has shared glimpses of the “serious physical transformation” he had to undergo for “two completely opposite roles.” FYI: Anil Kapoor will be seen as Ranbir Kapoor's 65-year-old father in Animal. Oh, and, not to miss his role in Fighter. His character, Rocky, is a 45-year-old Air Force officer. Now, as he wrapped both films, the actor has unveiled his transformation by sharing a series of shirtless pictures of himself. In one of the pictures, Anil Kapoor is taking an ice bath. Of course, there is a picture from his gym album. Sharing the stills, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Switching between two completely opposite roles this last year has been both challenging and gratifying…Going from the 65-year-old Balbir in Animal to the 45-year-old Air Force Officer Rocky in Fighter, I had to undergo a serious physical transformation to do justice to the prestigious uniform I was wearing. Now that both the films have wrapped up, I can't wait for the audiences to watch them!”

Anil Kapoor's fans and industry colleagues have given a shout-out to the actor in the comments section. His Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan said, “It's easy to do all this when you are just 18 years old Anil. When you reach your 30's it gets tougher lol.”

For Fighter director Siddharth Anand, it was a fanboy moment. He said, “From being a fan-boy watching you in awe in Tezaab, Parinda, Ram Lakhan etc to now directing you in Fighter, the journey has been simply inexplicable. You brought Rocky to life. And made him someone only you could! Can't wait to get on set with you on something as spectacular…”

Riteish Deshmukh spoke on everyone's behalf when he said, “How awesome are you.”

Anil Kapoor's daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, simply wrote, “Dad” and ended with a laughing emoticon.

Suniel Shetty dropped the clapping hands emoticon and wrote, “Sir”.

Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of Animal, which will hit the theatres on December 1. The film is helmed by Arjun Reddy famed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

After Animal, Anil Kapoor will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover in Fighter.