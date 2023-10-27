Animal Song Satranga: Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Bittersweet Love Story

Rashmika and Ranbir in a still from Satranga.(courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Animal released the film's second song titled Satranga on Friday. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor's character and his love interest Rashmika Mandanna celebrating Karwa Chauth together. All's going well until Rashmika is triggered by something Ranbir says to her. The two get into a fight and Anil Kapoor, who features as Ranbir's father, intervenes. "Husband-wife's silly fight," Ranbir calls it, assuring his dad that all is ok between the two. Rashmika and Ranbir resolve their fight but only briefly. The latter sequences feature them praying together, fighting yet again. The video ends with Ranbir telling Rashmika, "I don't know if I will come back or not, but if I do not, please don't get married again."

The track has been sung by Arijit Singh. The music director for the song is Shreyas Puarnik and the lyrics are by Siddharth-Garima. Check out the song Satranga here:

Meanwhile, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a snippet from the song Satranga on Instagram. No caption needed.

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.