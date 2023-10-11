Alia Bhatt Can't Stop Herself From Playing Husband Ranbir Kapoor's New Animal Song 'On Loop'

Alia Bhatt shared the image. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The romantic track Hua Main from Ranbir Kapoor's highly-anticipated film Animal is out and his wife Alia Bhatt cannot stop herself from listening to the song "on loop." The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, undoubtedly her husband Ranbir Kapoor's biggest cheerleader, gave her two cents about the song soon after its release on Wednesday morning. Sharing the poster of the song, featuring Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna engaged in a passionate kiss, Alia Bhatt wrote, "playing on loop." Alia Bhatt's post was reshared by Rashmika Mandanna, who responded to the story with heart emojis.

ICYMI, the makers of Animal released the first song Hua Main from the movie on Wednesday. The video begins with Rashmika's (Geetanjali in the film) family asking for an explanation from the couple (Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika). Without giving them an answer, they seal the moment with a passionate kiss.

Alia Bhatt, who never shies away from giving shout outs to her husband on her Instagram feed, did the same upon the release of Animal's teaser some weeks back. Sharing the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial on her social media feed, Alia Bhatt wrote, "no caption needed cause this one is (fire emojis)." Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post by commenting "woah."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. His next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in December this year.