Animal Song Satranga First Look: Rashmika Mandanna Loves Ranbir Kapoor To The Moon And Back

Rashmika and Ranbir in Animal. (courtesy: iamrashmika)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal is making all the right noises. Now, the actress has shared an update about the second song — Satranga — from the film's album. In the poster, Ranbir and Rashmika are celebrating Karwa Chauth. The actress, dressed in a bright red Anarkali suit, looks stunning. Ranbir, on the other hand, is carrying an intense look. Satranga, sung by Arijit Singh, will be released today. Apart from Hindi, the track will also be rolled out in Telugu (Ney Veyrey), Tamil (Pogaadhe), Malayalam (Nee Vere Njan) and Kannada (Naa Bere Nee Bere).

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled Animal's first track Hua Main. Crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, the romantic song revolves around Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding journey. Sharing a clip, Rashmika wrote, “You guys liked the song?”

The Animal teaser was released on Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday last month. The teaser takes us through Ranbir's troubled relationship with his on-screen father, essayed by Anil Kapoor. Animal is helmed by Arjun Reddy famed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal also features Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film will be released in theatres on December 1.

You can watch the teaser here:





After Animal, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in The Girlfriend. The film, written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, is her 24th film. Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni have bankrolled the project. It is presented by Allu Arvind'sGeetha Arts. Sharing the first-look video, Rashmika wrote, “The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And ‘The Girlfriend' is one such. #RM24.” The film is expected to go on the floors soon.

So are you excited about the upcoming line up?