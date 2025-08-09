Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Passenger Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling 54 Exotic Animals

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok in Thailand onboard an IndiGo Airlines flights on Friday afternoon, the official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Passenger Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling 54 Exotic Animals
The seizure was made with the help of experts from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare.
Mumbai:

 A passenger was apprehended at Mumbai airport allegedly with 54 exotic animals, an official said on Saturday.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok in Thailand onboard an IndiGo Airlines flights on Friday afternoon, the official said.

"We seized species like Albino Red Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets and Cuscus (a type of nocturnal marsupials) from his luggage. Immediate orders were issued by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to send back the animals to Bangkok as per Wildlife Protection Act and CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species)," he said.

The seizure was made with the help of wildlife rescue experts from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Exotic Animal Smuggling, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau India, Bangkok
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com