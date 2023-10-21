Anil Kapoor Deleting All Instagram Posts Has A Mr India 2 Connection?

Image instagrammed by Anil Kapoor. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor left fans stunned by deleting all his Instagram posts, including his display picture, on Friday. The veteran actor, who enjoys more than 5 million followers, also shocked his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja with his intriguing move. While at first fans started speculating that it was part of the promotions of Anil Kapoor's upcoming film Animal, a News18 report claimed that the move had a Mr India 2 connection. The report quoted a source as saying, “Anil Kapoor has gone ‘invisible' on social media as a point to kick off Mr India 2. Like his character in Mr India (1987), he is going invisible on social media.” The same report also included the reaction of Anil Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor, who produced Mr India. Boney Kapoor said, “Let me see, I haven't seen it myself. But he [Anil Kapoor] did mention to me that he wants to show me something.”

When asked about the sequel of Mr India, Boney Kapoor said, “I don't think I will be able to talk about (Mr India 2's announcement) until everything matures.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also reacted to her father Anil Kapoor deleting all his Instagram posts. The actress shared a screenshot of Anil Kapoor's timeline on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Dad!!??”

Sharing the same screenshot, Anand Ahuja tagged Anil Kapoor and dropped a clapping hand emoticon with an emoji with a hat—perhaps hinting at the actor's Mr India character of Arun Verma, who used to wear a hat.

Speaking of Mr India, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's film was way ahead of its time. The movie was helmed by Shekhar Kapur and portrayed an interesting concept. That too at a time when there was no CGI, special effects, or a green screen. Mr India was penned by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film featured Anil Kapoor as a man who manages an orphanage and gains access to a watch that makes him invisible. Sridevi essays the role of a journalist. The film also featured Amrish Puri as Mogambo, Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde.

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.