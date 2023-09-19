Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Was 'Offered' Rs 300 Crore To Make Mr India 2

Shekhar Kapur. (Courtesy: ShekharKapur)

Did you know that Shekhar Kapur was offered Rs 300 crore to make Mr India 2? Replying to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker on Tuesday wrote, “I was offered Rs 300 crore to make Mr India 2, claiming they [producers] will make their money back in just 3 weeks.” After listening to the offer, the 77-year-old had said, "3 weeks? but Mr India has lasted 30 years.” Mr India, featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, was way ahead of its time. The movie, released in 1987, portrayed an interesting concept in an era when there was no CGI, special effects, or a green screen. Mr India was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Shekhar Kapur's comment came after a Shah Rukh Khan fan, who recently watched Jawan, asked, “Sir with due respect, don't you think after a film ends, if it leaves you with the feeling of revisiting it, is the true assessment of the job well done?” To this, the director said, “It's film that emotionally move generations, that define an age. Those are the important films. And Shah Rukh Khan has done quite a few.”

Before this, Shekhar Kapur shared his experience of watching Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at a theatre in London. He said, “'If this guy [SRK] even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer' A fan exclaimed loudly as Shah Rukh Khan came on screen, watching Jawan in Leicester Square in London…The whole audience seemed to agree...The audience response to Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelming.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan is set to breach the Rs 500-crore mark at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. On its second Monday, September 18, Jawan minted ₹ 16 crore (approximately). Jawan was released on September 7.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.