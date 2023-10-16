Boney Kapoor Drops A Truth Bomb About Younger Brother Anil In This Throwback Pic Caption

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: boney.kapoor)

The award for the best throwback picture goes to Boney Kapoor. The producer has shared a blast-from-the-past moment featuring himself, his brother, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, actress Padmini Kolhapure's husband, producer Pradeep Sharma, and Ashok Thakeria. It seems that the picture was clicked at a party. Well, it was Boney Kapoor's caption that stole the show. He has taken a fun dig at Anil Kapoor, who has been giving Gen Z a run for their money with his killer workout videos. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “When we were young, all have grown older but Anil [Kapoor] has got younger.” Too good, Boney Kapoor, too good.

Before this, Boney Kapoor shared a picture from the sets of the 1997 film Judaai on Instagram. In the pic, he is seen carrying a denim-on-denim look. In the caption, he mentioned, “This good-looking guy's picture was clicked by Avinash Gawarikar on the sets of Judaai.” Boney Kapoor's caption game is super cool, agree? Judaai featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar and Paresh Rawal.

Boney Kapoor never misses a chance to express his love for his late wife, superstar Sridevi. Last week, he decided to share a glimpse of their family wall on Instagram. It featured pictures of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. The two look much in love as they pose for the lens. In the caption, Boney Kapoor revealed, “Magic of Gautam Rajdakshya, these pictures were shot by him at his home while Sri was pregnant with Janhvi, created these images with just a natural source of light.” FYI: Gautam Rajdakshya was a legendary photographer.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in 1996. The couple are parents to — Janhvi and Khushi. During an interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor refuted the reports claiming that their daughter Janhvi Kapoor was born out of wedlock. He said, “My marriage with Sri [took place] on June 2, 1996, we exchanged vows. We spent the night there and it was only in January, her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice but to make it public. For the public, we were married only in January 1997, that is the reason why some people still write that she [Janhvi Kapoor] was born before marriage and something like that.”