Boney Kapoor Shares Pics Of Sridevi When She Was ''Pregnant With Janhvi''

Boney Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: BoneyKapoor)

Film producer Boney Kapoor's latest post screams love from a mile and a half away. Of course, it features the legendary actress Sridevi. This time, the 67-year-old has allowed us to take a look at his family photo wall. Here, we can see multiple frames featuring Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. They look adorable. In the caption, he revealed that the “pictures were shot while Sri (Sridevi) was pregnant with Janhvi (Kapoor).” Boney Kapoor added, “Magic of Gautam Rajadhyaksha, these pictures were shot by him at his home while Sri (Sridevi) was pregnant with Janhvi (Kapoor), created these images with just a natural source of light.” Gautam Rajadhyaksha was a legendary photographer.

Take a look at the post here:

This post comes a week after Boney Kapoor refuted the reports claiming that their daughter Janhvi Kapoor was born out of wedlock. In conversation with The New Indian, the film producer revealed that he got married to Sridevi in June 1996, but kept it under wraps for months. It was his second marriage. Boney Kapoor and the English-Vinglish actress decided to make it official after Sridevi's baby bump was visible.

Boney Kapoor said, “My marriage with Sri [took place] on June 2, 1996, we exchanged vows. We spent the night there and it was only in January, her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice but to make it public. For the public, we were married only in January 1997, that is the reason why some people still write that she [Janhvi Kapoor] was born before marriage and something like that.”

The 67-year-old was first married to film producer Mona Shourie. He has two children from his first marriage —Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Mona Shourie passed away in 2012.

Boney Kapoor has two daughters —Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from his second marriage with Sridevi. The actress passed away in her hotel room in Dubai due to an accidental drowning on February 24, 2018.