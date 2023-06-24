Anil Kapoor Looks Back At His Journey As He Completes 40 Years As An Actor. Read His Post

Instagrammed by Anil Kapoor. (Courtesy: anilskapoor)

It's not an easy task to keep oneself relevant over the decades in an industry of fleeting fame. Anil Kapoor has been doing that for the last four decades and there's no doubt that he is at it. The actor recently completed forty years in the Hindi film industry. He wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the occasion. He especially thanked his late father Surinder Kapoor, big brother Boney Kapoor for believing in his potential and launching him in Woh 7 Din. Anil's list also includes his first co-stars from the film, Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. The actor shared an interesting video clip from the movie along with this post. In that video, Anil is seen singing Ullu Ka Patha Hu. Padmini and Naseeruddin were also a part of that clip.

Anil began his post with a gratitude note. It read, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer...40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you're doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I'm meant to do and this is who I'm supposed to be..." Then he added the names of the special persons in his life. "So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I'd especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother Boney Kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I'm also eternally grateful to Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could've hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you." Anil continued.

Anil concluded his post with the mention of his upcoming projects. "To mark the completion of these 40 years, I'm coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done," he wrote.

Anil's elder brother Boney Kapoor responded on his post. He wrote, "You have been best brother to me , reena and Sanjay , best son to our parents, best husband to Sunita and great father to Sonam , Rhea , Harsh and Anand , I know you will be the most doting grandfather to Vayu and more to come in future and I will pray that you remain best great grandfather to the fourth generation . It is your hard work , talent, and sincerity that has given this most coveted super stardom for these 40yrs and I am sure it will remain for at least a hundred more years , I am sure you will be remembered as a very hardworking, very Sincere and very talented actor all your life."

Anil's first co-star Padmini Kolhapure also dropped a comment on the post. In her words, "You have been one of my favoritist co star your hard work made me work even more harder. And what a team we were ! Look at you now ! As jhakaas as ever."

Hrithik Roshan, who will be Anil's co-star in Fighter wrote, "And your best work just keeps getting better. you are at your BEST in Fighter !! Too too good !!

Woh 7 Din stars Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. It was Anil Kapoor's first lead role in a Hindi movie. The music was done by Laxmikant Pyarelal while Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo on the big screen. He is mostly remembered for films like, Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja, Pukar,Lamhe and many more.





