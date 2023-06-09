'Our Home Feels Empty Without You,' Anil Kapoor Writes In Birthday Note For Daughter Sonam

Anil Kapoor shared this image of daughter Sonam. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

It's Sonam Kapoor's birthday and the actress received the most adorable wish from her dad, actor Anil Kapoor. His post will surely tug at your heartstrings. The actor shared three photos of the birthday girl, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, and expressed how much he has been missing her. He wrote: “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today…Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vayu so much! It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that.” “Here's wishing my amazing daughter a very happy birthday! There's so much about you I'm in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you, Sonam Kapoor!” added Anil Kapoor. Replying to this special post, the actress commented: “Love you daddy the most.” Sunita Kapoor also dropped a number of red heart emojis on her husband's post. See Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for Sonam here:

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram Stories. Some photos show her London house beautifully decorated with gold balloons and flowers. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August last year.



In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She worked alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi in the film. About her upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind. It is a remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name.