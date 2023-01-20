The Night Manager Trailer: Trust Is Anil Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur's Only Currency

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the series. (courtesy: YouTube)

Finally, The Night Manager trailer is here. The Hindi remake of the British spy series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobita Dhulipa in lead roles. Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the series. Aditya will be seen in the titular role of the night manager, played by Tom Hiddleston in the series. The name of Hiddleston's character was Jonathan Pine. Anil Kapoor's Shailendra Rungta will be seen as the arms dealer Richard Roper, played by Huge Laurie. The British series also starred Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman.

The gripping trailer opens with Aditya Roy Kapur's character, who is seen running amid a snow-capped region. Cut to Anil Kapoor's Shailendra who says, “From afar, war is a magnificent spectacle…Especially for those who love to fuel the fire.” It also gives us a glimpse of how Aditya Roy Kapur's Shaan Sengupta, the undercover agent, steps into Shailendra's dangerous world and wins over his trust.

You can watch the trailer here:

The Night Manager is based on the book and series of the same name. It is helmed by National Award-winning director Sandeep Modi. Anil Kapoor has also shared the trailer on Twitter along with a note. It read, “A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it's showtime.”

A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it's showtime!#HotstarSpecials#TheNightManager streaming from 17th Feb only on @disneyplusHS#TheNightManagerOnHotstar#TheNightManagerTrailerOutNowpic.twitter.com/Kwu8VSl0T0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 20, 2023

Sharing a set of images clicked ahead of the trailer launch event, Anil Kapoor wrote, “If danger is bad, I don't want to be good...At the trailer launch of The Night Manager today, I feel immense pride & excitement at what this diverse & talented team has managed to accomplish. I hope our passion and thrill jumps out at you & I hope that you love it!”

If danger is bad, I don't want to be good...



At the trailer launch of #TheNightManager today, I feel immense pride & excitement at what this diverse & talented team has managed to accomplish.

I hope our passion and thrill jumps out at you & I hope that you love it! pic.twitter.com/X8Y7W88hQ8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 20, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur dropped a motion poster of his character on Instagram and wrote, “Different names, one motive. A night manager is never off duty!”

The Night Manager will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 17.