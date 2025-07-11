<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Manages To Earn Almost Rs 27 Crore

Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's much-loved 2007 film Life In A Metro has maintained a modest but steady run at the box office since its release on July 4, 2025. For its seventh day earnings, the film added Rs 2.15 crore to the box office tally. The current box office figures stand at Rs 26.75 crore by July 10, reported Sacnilk.

As per the same report by the industry tracker, Metro In Dino had an overall 13.79% Hindi Occupancy on the first Thursday. Featuring an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, the movie witnessed the maximum occupancy during the night shows at 18.61%.

The romantic drama movie saw 15.43% occupancy in the evening shows, 13.20% in the afternoon shows and finally about 7.91% in the morning shows.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Films, Metro In Dino delves into a series of heartfelt love stories of contemporary couples set in different metro cities - Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The Life in a… Metro follow-up also struck a chord with the star cast. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Konkona Sen Sharma revealed whether she is a hopeless romantic. "No, I don't think so. Even if there is a small part of me that is a hopeless romantic, there is a lot of me that is very practical and mature. I would say a larger part of me is not," she said.

Metro In Dino has music by Anurag Basu's friend and frequent collaborator Pritam.