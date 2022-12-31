Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Meet Rishabh Pant In Dehradun Hospital

A file photo of Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor.

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday morning met Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is currently being treated at the Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident. Talking to the media, actor Anupam Kher said, "We came to know that Rishabh Pant is in the hospital, so I and Anil, as common citizens, came to see him. We met his mother and he is much better, his spirits are very high and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon. We met his relatives, all is good, all is fine, we made them laugh. We went to meet him as fans. We as responsible citizens take that please drive carefully, especially here it is foggy at night. Wishing you all a very happy new year."

Anil Kapoor said, "He is in high spirits and he should be fine, we also met his mother and relatives, all are very good. Whoever is watching this I would like to appeal that, pray for him, so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing."

The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

The results of Rishabh Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord have returned as 'normal'. Rishabh Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Earlier, BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Rishabh Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs. In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.

