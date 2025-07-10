Who Is Georgina Dsilva? Goa-Based Model Rumoured To Be Dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is making headlines due to relationship rumours with model Georgina Dsilva. The actor shared a photo dump on Instagram from his recent getaway. Among a string of pictures, one particular image featured a woman's hand with white nail polish.

The internet was quick to believe that Aditya might be "soft launching" his new relationship. Several social media users speculated that the woman in the photo is Georgina Dsilva, a model from Goa.

If you are curious to know more about Aditya's rumoured girlfriend, do not worry – we have got you covered. Here are some details about Georgina Dsilva.

1. Georgina D'Silva is a freelance photographer and model who grew up in the North West of England with English and Indian (Goan) roots.

2. Georgina currently works as a freelance photographer and model. She is signed with Brother Models, a modelling agency in Manchester, according to her LinkedIn profile.

3. She holds a First Class Honours degree in Fashion Image Making and Styling from the University of Salford.

4. Her first zine, "Konkan Konnection", featuring photos shot and styled in her grandfather's village in Goa, India, was published in 2016 by Magma Books.

5. Georgina has collaborated with brands and publications like Tank Magazine, Vogue Runway, Nowness, Levi's, Dilara Findikoglu, Les Boys Les Girls and The Bridge Co.

Aditya Roy Kapur was previously rumoured to be dating actress Ananya Panday. The two reportedly dated for nearly two years before parting ways. Following the split, Ananya Panday has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur's latest release Metro In Dino is currently running in theatres. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.