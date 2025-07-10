After Break-Up With Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Finds Love Again In Model Georgina Dsilva? The Internet Thinks So

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest Instagram post has fans wondering if the actor has found love again following his rumoured breakup with Ananya Panday.

What's Happening

Aditya Roy Kapur recently shared a series of pictures from his vacation.

One particular photo, featuring a woman's hand with white nail polish, has sparked speculation about his dating life.

On Wednesday, Aditya posted a photo dump from his recent getaway. He captioned it, "A cosmic bonanza. I want the sink."

Along with pictures of the house he stayed in, his post included a video of him playing football with two women and a close-up shot of a woman's hand holding a snack.

The Internet's Reaction

The photo quickly led fans to believe that Aditya Roy Kapur might be "soft launching" his new relationship.

Comments poured in on the post, with one user writing, "Who's he soft launching?" Another commented, "Has anyone noticed the hand?"

A fan also asked, "Who's the girl with white nail polish?" while another wrote, "I wonder who that mystery girl is?"

Several social media users speculated that the woman in the photo is Georgina Dsilva, a model from Goa.

A user commented, "She is @georginadsilva."

Another added, "Guys, the girl that he soft-launched is @georginadsilva!"

Many fans also pointed out that Georgina Dsilva had similar nail art in her latest post and that she and Aditya follow and oftenlike each other's posts on Instagram.

While Aditya has not confirmed the identity of the woman in the post, the speculation continues to grow.

Background

Aditya was previously in a relationship with actor Ananya Panday. The two reportedly dated for nearly two years before parting ways.

Their breakup made headlines in April last year after Ananya shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories.

A close friend of the two had then told Bombay Times, "Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there's hurt. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

However, neither Ananya nor Aditya publicly confirmed their relationship or breakup. Following the split, Ananya Panday has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco.